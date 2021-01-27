Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, canned pasta, pancake mix, pancake syrup, sweet green peas and soup. Homeless food packs are in need of Beanie Weenies, cereal bars, peanut butter/crackers, Vienna sausage, single-serve meal packs and single-serve fruit cups. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soap and shampoo. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags, large brown paper grocery bags and plastic grocery bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCPL to present eagle webinar
The Calloway County Public Library will collaborate with the Woodlands Nature Station to present “Eagle Viewing in Land Between the Lakes,” a nature webinar at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. In the 45 minute webinar, participants will learn about the local conservation efforts that helped to bring this majestic bird back from the brink of extinction. A naturalist with the Woodlands Nature Station will share tips and tricks for finding bald eagles in the wild. The webinar is free of charge, however, registration is required. Visit callowaycountylibrary.org. for more information.
Harbour Youth Center plans meeting
The Harbour Youth Service Center at Calloway County High School will hold its Advisory Council meeting virtually via Teams at noon Thursday, Jan. 28. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Call 270-762-7390 for details.
MAG to present Pennington exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its first MAG Gallery exhibit, “Loving Line Again,” by local artist Grady H. Pennington. The exhibit will run Feb. 2 through Feb. 27, and may be viewed by the public during normal MAG business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information on MAG programming and events, visit murrayartguild.org.
American Legion Post 73 to meet
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, Jan. 28, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CCFPD to meet via Zoom
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, via Zoom.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
