American Legion contest planned
The American Legion National Oratory Scholarship District 1 Contest will be Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lee Jones Convention Center in Eddyville. The deadline to enroll is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The contest is open to all Kentucky high school and home-schooled students in grades 9-12 who are less than 20 years old. Detailed rules, awards and dates may be found at www.kylegion.org/oratorical. To sign up for the contest, email name, address, phone number, high school and date of birth to Mark Kennedy at usmc1965@bellsouth.net.
CCFPD to hold board meeting
The Calloway County Fire Protection District will hold its board meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on peanut butter, canned pasta, Spam, Jiffy cornmeal mix, spinach, jelly, soups of all flavors, crackers, canned fruit, Jiffy biscuit mix, mixed vegetables, margarine/butter, eggs, hot dogs and bread/buns. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed are toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dish liquid, bar soap, shampoo, baby wipes, baby shampoo and deodorant. Also requested are one-gallon ziplock bags. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Blood River Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Marion Hale, 606 Short Road, Almo, KY 42020.
