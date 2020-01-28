Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, eggs, crackers and tuna. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or serged for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
Alaska trip offered
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel by land and sea to Alaska, “the Final Frontier,” on Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. The trip will include four nights on land and a seven-day cruise. For more information, contact bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Spring history lecture to be presented
The fifth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. Dr. William H. Mulligan will present a lecture on “Claiming Their Freedom: African Americans during the U.S. Civil War, with an Emphasis on West Kentucky.” The lecture is free and open to the public.
Food pantry to open Friday
Goshen United Methodist Church will open its food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 31. The church is in the Stella community at 4726 KY 121 North.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The New Concord Cemetery is in need of tax-deductible donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Mac Coleman, 296 Buchanan Lane, New Concord, KY 42076.
Youth mental health training planned
Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Wednesday, March 4, at the Murray Transit Authority. This is an eight-hour course designed to teach adults who work with youth and young adults the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental illness or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Calloway County ASAP. Training is free, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to the Facebook event @fourriversrpc.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous lists schedule
Murray Alcoholics Anonymous holds meetings at 615 S. 12th St., Suite J, in the Southside Shopping Center behind Regions Bank. All meetings are non-smoking. Closed meetings are for people who think they have a problem with alcohol and want to give it up. Open meetings are for anyone who wants to attend an AA meeting. The regular schedule is: Sunday: 1 p.m. (open), 8 p.m. 12x12 study (closed); Monday: noon (open), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. (open); Tuesday: noon (open), 8 p.m. (closed); Wednesday: 11 a.m. Good Old Timers meeting (closed), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. 11th Step meeting (open); Thursday: noon (open), 8 p.m. Study of the Big Book (open); Friday: noon Study of the Big Book (open), 8 p.m. newcomers meeting (open); Saturday: 10 a.m. Breakfast of Champions (open), 8 p.m. speaker meeting (open). For information, call Bearl, 270-226-3971; Adam, 270-703-4505, Holly, 270-227-2675 or Laurie, 731-336-7592.
