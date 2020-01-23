Playhouse to hold auditions
Playhouse in the Park is holding auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle. Two male roles - one age 14-20 and one late 20s to 50s, and two females roles (both late 20s and older) and ensemble roles for three males and three females (age 16 and up) are needed. Each ensemble member plays a variety of characters and the ensemble works together to create various everyday items that are part of the story. No need to prepare for auditions. There will be cold reads from the script and easy team-building activities. For more information, contact Lisa Cope at 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net.
American Legion to meet Friday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Friday, Jan. 24 at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. This meeting is a day later than the normal meeting day due to a conflict with working a Murray State University basketball game. All veterans are invited to attend.
MAG to offer clay workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will offer two upcoming workshops in clay – slab building. Beginners and intermediates will learn the process of hand-building clay to create several pieces from start to finish. The workshops is $100 and is offered for teens, 16 and up, to adults. The first class will be for five Tuesdays, from noon to 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 4. The second class will be for five Wednesdays and will be from 6-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 5. Register online at www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
MWC to host membership coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a membership coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine Street. Interested women are invited to attend and explore the opportunities and rewards of membership.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. to meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the clubhouse for a quilting bee with Pat Hutson. The hostesses are Pat Hutson, Judy Kelso, Sue Miller and Diane Taylor.
Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or serged for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Carissa Johnson on the Center for Accessible Living and by Jan Stogner on a Needs Assessment Survey for 2020. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. The nominating committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Concerned Taxpayers to meet Monday
The Concerned Taxpayers of West Kentucky (Tea Party) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Pagliai’s. Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes will share his “State of the County.” Those wishing to eat should arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all interested.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Alaska trip offered
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel by land and sea to Alaska, “the Final Frontier,” on Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. The trip will include four nights on land and a seven-day cruise. For more information, contact bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Murray Electric Board meets Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
New Concord Neighborhood will meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger will be the guest speaker. All those in the community are welcome and encouraged to attend.
