MWC Alpha Department meets Saturday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Dr. Aston Hunley, DMD, who will speak on “Dental Information for Mature Women.”
March for Life to be held
The March for Life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 19. The march will begin while praying the Rosary from St. Leo Catholic Church parking lot to Sycamore Street and back. Banners and signs will be provided. For those unable to march, a Rosary will be prayed in the Daily Mass Chapel. Upon return, soup and chili will be served in the Parish Hall. For more information, contact Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Music friends to meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
MWC Theta Department to meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Linda Avery on Kentucky’s new driver’s license. The hostesses are Patsy Chaney and Cindy Cossey.
CCPL to be closed Monday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
MAG to host photo exhibition/reception
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its January MAG Gallery exhibit of recent works of MAG’s own photo group. The exhibit will run Jan. 15 through Jan. 29, with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. The public is invited. The MAG Photo Group meets from 6-8 p.m. the third Monday of each month. It is an open, on-going photo group to share images and information. For more information, contact the MAG at www.murrayartguild.org.
MWC Music Department meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Dr. Derek Jones, director of bands at Calloway County High School. The hostesses are Pat Miller, Norma Paschall, Lavina Belue, Linda Stalls and Karen Jackson.
Need Line in need of hygiene products
Need Line is in urgent need of hygiene products - toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, men and women’s razors, men and women’s deodorant, small bottles of dish soap and small bottles of laundry detergent. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CC Conservation Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
MWC to host membership coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a membership coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine Street. Interested women are invited to attend and explore the opportunities and rewards of membership.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.