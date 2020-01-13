Need Line in need of hygiene products
Need Line is in urgent need of hygiene products - toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, men and women’s razors, men and women’s deodorant, small bottles of dish soap and small bottles of laundry detergent. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCPL Board will meet
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The public is invited to attend.
Senior Center offers meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a meal fundraiser Wednesday, Jan. 15. The meal consists of chicken and dumplins, green beans, Mexican cornbread and rockslide brownie for $6. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the Meals on Wheels program. Orders must be placed by noon Tuesday, Jan. 14. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
WoodmenLife Kirksey and Hazel to meet
WoodmenLife chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. Members are asked to bring chili and dessert. For more information, contact Marilynn Downey at 270-489-6251.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The speaker will be Pamela Welch, who will discuss her work and experience as a DNA researcher and genealogist, with a special emphasis on the role genetics can play in discovering one’s family history. The pubic is invited to attend.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
MHS SBDM Council meeting planned
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
March for Life to be held
The March for Life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 19. The march will begin while praying the Rosary from St. Leo Catholic Church parking lot to Sycamore Street and back. Banners and signs will be provided. For those unable to march, a Rosary will be prayed in the Daily Mass Chapel. Upon return, soup and chili will be served in the Parish Hall. For more information, contact Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the library.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the CCHS Media Center.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Dialysis support group meets Tuesday
A dialysis support group meeting will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness. The meeting is open to patients, family members or community members who are affected by, know someone affected by, or are interested in learning more about kidney disease and dialysis. For more information, call Tasha Mitchell 270-759-3080.
Cemetery seeks donations
The McCuiston Cemetery in New Concord is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Debbra and Sammy Smith, 117 Tree Top Lane, Murray, KY 42071.
Alcoholics Anonymous lists schedule
Murray Alcoholics Anonymous holds meetings at 615 S. 12th St., Suite J, in the Southside Shopping Center behind Regions Bank. All meetings are non-smoking. Closed meetings are for people who think they have a problem with alcohol and want to give it up. Open meetings are for anyone who wants to attend an AA meeting. The regular schedule is: Sunday: 1 p.m. (open), 8 p.m. 12x12 study (closed); Monday: noon (open), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. (open); Tuesday: noon (open), 8 p.m. (closed); Wednesday: 11 a.m. Good Old Timers meeting (closed), 6 p.m. ladies’ meeting (closed), 8 p.m. 11th Step meeting (open); Thursday: noon (open), 8 p.m. Study of the Big Book (open); Friday: noon Study of the Big Book (open), 8 p.m. newcomers meeting (open); Saturday: 10 a.m. Breakfast of Champions (open), 8 p.m. speaker meeting (open). For information, call Bearl, 270-226-3971 or Adam, 270-703-4505.
