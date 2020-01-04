TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Good Life offers trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic torn of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at August Moon Restaurant.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MWC Executive Board will meet
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. To sign up to be a volunteer for a child going through abuse or neglect in Calloway and Marshall County, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
CCFP Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Big Apple Cafe.
MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Marty Barnett from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. The hostess is Lillian Robertson.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Sierra Club will meet
The Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Room 1119 of the Murray State University Biology Building. The presentation will be on soil and soil preparation by David Mikulcik. Parking is available behind the building. The public is invited to attend.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
VFW Post 6291 offers help for veterans
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Mason Terry Boggess urges all masons to attend.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Tucker Cemetery in Kirksey is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
