Music friends to meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
Good Life offers trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic torn of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
PEO Sisterhood will meet Saturday
The PEO Sisterhood, Chapter M, will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at First Presbyterian Church. All members are encouraged to attend.
Burning Bowl Ceremony planned
An Anticipation Celebration/Burning Bowl Ceremony will be from 1:15-4:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Calloway County Public Library. Facilitated by Lanette Thurman, participants will be led in listing what no longer serves them, releasing it into flames and choosing what they wish to include in their plans for 2020. Participants will write a letter to themselves with goals for 2020. Bring a self-addressed, stamped envelope, paper and pen. Water will be furnished and snacks may be brought if desired. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Call the CCPL at 270-753-2288 with name and number participating.
MWC Executive Board will meet
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. To sign up to be a volunteer for a child going through abuse or neglect in Calloway and Marshall County, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
CCFP Board will meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore St. The public is invited to attend.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at August Moon Restaurant.
Cemetery seeks donations
Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be mailed to Kirksey Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o W.A. Erwin, 301 Backusburg Road, Kirksey, KY 42054.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the Big Apple Cafe.
