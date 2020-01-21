MAG to offer clay workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will offer two upcoming workshops in clay - slab building. Beginners and intermediates will learn the process of hand-building clay to create several pieces from start to finish. The workshops is $100 and is offered for teens, 16 and up, to adults. The first class will be for five Tuesdays, from noon to 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 4. The second class will be for five Wednesdays and will be from 6-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 5. Register online at www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
MWC to host membership coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a membership coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine Street. Interested women are invited to attend and explore the opportunities and rewards of membership.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
First Christian to host discussion group
First Christian Church will host a discussion group to explore different aspects of mental health awareness at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the parlor of the church. Retired Murray State University professor Dr. Janice Morgan will lead a discussion as participants read and discuss her 2019 memoir “Suspended Sentence,” which provides information on her own challenges of parenting a son with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The public is invited to attend. A second discussion will be on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
American Legion to meet Friday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Friday, Jan. 24 at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. This meeting is a day later than the normal meeting day due to a conflict with working a Murray State University basketball game. All veterans are invited to attend.
Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or served for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Preschool activities offered
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
Compassionate Friends meet Thursday
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursdays
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
