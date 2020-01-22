American Legion to meet Friday
The American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Friday, Jan. 24 at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship will be at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. This meeting is a day later than the normal meeting day due to a conflict with working a Murray State University basketball game. All veterans are invited to attend.
MAG to offer clay workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will offer two upcoming workshops in clay - slab building. Beginners and intermediates will learn the process of hand-building clay to create several pieces from start to finish. The workshops is $100 and is offered for teens, 16 and up, to adults. The first class will be for five Tuesdays, from noon to 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 4. The second class will be for five Wednesdays and will be from 6-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 5. Register online at www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
MWC to host membership coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a membership coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine Street. Interested women are invited to attend and explore the opportunities and rewards of membership.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
First Christian to host discussion group
First Christian Church will host a discussion group to explore different aspects of mental health awareness at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the parlor of the church. Retired Murray State University professor Dr. Janice Morgan will lead a discussion as participants read and discuss her 2019 memoir “Suspended Sentence,” which provides information on her own challenges of parenting a son with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The public is invited to attend. A second discussion will be on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or serged for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
Compassionate Friends meet Thursday
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursdays
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
