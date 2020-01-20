MWC to host membership coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a membership coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine Street. Interested women are invited to attend and explore the opportunities and rewards of membership.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
MWC Theta Department to meet
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Linda Avery on Kentucky’s new driver’s license. The hostesses are Patsy Chaney and Cindy Cossey.
CCPL to be closed Monday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
CC Conservation Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-767-0491.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
MWC Music Department meets Tuesday
The Music Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Dr. Derek Jones, director of bands at Calloway County High School. The hostesses are Pat Miller, Norma Paschall, Lavina Belue, Linda Stalls and Karen Jackson.
First Christian to host discussion group
First Christian Church will host a discussion group to explore different aspects of mental health awareness at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the parlor of the church. Retired Murray State University professor Dr. Janice Morgan will lead a discussion as participants read and discuss her 2019 memoir “Suspended Sentence,” which provides information on her own challenges of parenting a son with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The public is invited to attend. A second discussion will be on Thursday, Feb. 27.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384.
MAG to offer clay workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center will offer two upcoming workshops in clay - slab building. Beginners and intermediates will learn the process of hand-building clay to create several pieces from start to finish. The workshops is $100 and is offered for teens, 16 and up, to adults. The first class will be for five Tuesdays, from noon to 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 4. The second class will be for five Wednesdays and will be from 6-8 p.m. beginning Feb. 5. Register online at www.murrayartguild.org or call 270-753-4059.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
