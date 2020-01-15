Hazel Woman’s Club plans meeting
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Hazel Community Center. The speak will be Tracy McKinney. The hostesses are Miranda Nesbitt and Sheri Erwin.
Master Gardeners meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will present a lecture by David Mikulcik on soil as part of the TNT (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. This lecture is free and open to the public.
Playhouse to host book discussion
Playhouse in the Park is hosting a book club discussion on Mark Hadon’s “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle. The book is available at the Calloway County Public Library and Playhouse also has a few copies. Read the book and join for this discussion. Call 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net to reserve a spot or just drop by.
MCC Park Building Committee will meet
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board Building and Planning Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Park Office.
Need Line in need of hygiene products
Need Line is in urgent need of hygiene products - toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, men and women’s razors, men and women’s deodorant, small bottles of dish soap and small bottles of laundry detergent. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
March for Life to be held
The March for Life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 19. The march will begin while praying the Rosary from St. Leo Catholic Church parking lot to Sycamore Street and back. Banners and signs will be provided. For those unable to march, a Rosary will be prayed in the Daily Mass Chapel. Upon return, soup and chili will be served in the Parish Hall. For more information, contact Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Kiwanis of Murray will meet
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
Blood donation opportunity
There will be a Murray community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall.
NAMI Support Group meets Thursday
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Quilt Lovers of Murray to meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Al-Anon Support group meets Thursdays
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
