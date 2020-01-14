Master Gardeners meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will present a lecture by David Mikulcik on soil as part of the TNT (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus. This lecture is free and open to the public.
Playhouse to host book discussion
Playhouse in the Park is hosting a book club discussion on Mark Hadon’s “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle. The book is available at the Calloway County Public Library and Playhouse also has a few copies. Read the book and join for this discussion. Call 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net to reserve a spot or just drop by.
MES SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray Elementary School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the library.
Need Line in need of hygiene products
Need Line is in urgent need of hygiene products - toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, men and women’s razors, men and women’s deodorant, small bottles of dish soap and small bottles of laundry detergent. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
CCPL Board will meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The public is invited to attend.
WoodmenLife Kirksey and Hazel to meet
WoodmenLife chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. Members are asked to bring chili and dessert. For more information, contact Marilynn Downey at 270-489-6251.
Murray Star Chapter meeting planned
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
March for Life to be held
The March for Life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 19. The march will begin while praying the Rosary from St. Leo Catholic Church parking lot to Sycamore Street and back. Banners and signs will be provided. For those unable to march, a Rosary will be prayed in the Daily Mass Chapel. Upon return, soup and chili will be served in the Parish Hall. For more information, contact Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
CCHS SBDM Council will meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the CCHS Media Center.
MHS SBDM Council meeting planned
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the MHS Conference Room. All interested are invited to attend.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Hazel Woman’s Club plans meeting
The Hazel Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Hazel Community Center. The speak will be Tracy McKinney. The hostesses are Miranda Nesbitt and Sheri Erwin.
Preschool activities offered
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children.The program and meal is free and open to the public.
Kiwanis of Murray will meet
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
NAMI Support Group meets Thursday
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
Quilt Lovers of Murray to meet
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Cemetery seeks donations
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery is accepting donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send donations to Johnny Williams, 9263 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071, or Larry Callihan, 7116 KY 94 West, Murray, KY 42071. For questions, call 270-435-4163.
MCC Park Building Committee will meet
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board Building and Planning Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Murray-Calloway County Park Office.
