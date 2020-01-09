MWC Sigma Department meets Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the clubhouse. The program will be from the Calloway County Public Library. The hostesses are Gale Vinson and Wendy Imes.
Senior Center offers meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a meal fundraiser Wednesday, Jan. 15. The meal consists of chicken and dumplings, green beans, Mexican cornbread and rockslide brownie for $6. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the Meals on Wheels program. Orders must be placed by noon Tuesday, Jan. 14. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Community breakfast to be held
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local charities. The public is invited.
Blood donation opportunity
First United Methodist Church will host a Murray-Calloway County Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the gym. For more information or questions, call Melissa Easley at 270-227-8361.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Brookdale of Murray. The meet-and-greet is at 12:30 p.m. The program will continue the study of archetypes. Meets are open to anyone interested in writing. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6783 or ken@kyken.com.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, cereal, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, tomato juice and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The board of the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
