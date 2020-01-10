CCPL Board will meet
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The public is invited to attend.
Need Line in need of hygiene products
Need Line is in urgent need of hygiene products - toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, men and women’s razors, men and women’s deodorant, small bottles of dish soap and small bottles of laundry detergent. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MWC Sigma Department meets Monday
The Sigma Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the clubhouse. The program will be from the Calloway County Public Library. The hostesses are Gale Vinson and Wendy Imes.
Senior Center offers meal fundraiser
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is offering a meal fundraiser Wednesday, Jan. 15. The meal consists of chicken and dumplins, green beans, Mexican cornbread and rockslide brownie for $6. All proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the Meals on Wheels program. Orders must be placed by noon Tuesday, Jan. 14. To order, call 270-753-0929 or email dbarger@murrayseniorcenter.org.
Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will meet from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Brookdale of Murray. The meet-and-greet is at 12:30 p.m. The program will continue the study of archetypes. Meetings are open to anyone interested in writing. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6783 or ken@kyken.com.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Community breakfast to be held
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local charities. The public is invited.
Blood donation opportunity
First United Methodist Church will host a Murray-Calloway County Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the gym. For more information or questions, call Melissa Easley at 270-227-8361.
WoodmenLife Kirksey and Hazel to meet
WoodmenLife chapters Kirksey 170 and Hazel 138 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the WoodmenLife Building on C.C. Lowry Drive. Members are asked to bring chili and dessert. For more information, contact Marilynn Downey at 270-489-6251.
CC Genealogical Society meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the New Parish Hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church. The speaker will be Pamela Welch, who will discuss her work and experience as a DNA researcher and genealogist, with a special emphasis on the role genetics can play in discovering one’s family history. The pubic is invited to attend.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Monday
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
