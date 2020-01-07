MWC Home Dept. meets Thursday
The Home Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the clubhouse. The program will be presented by Marty Barnett from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. The hostess is Lillian Robertson.
Good Life offers trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will host a Castles, Flowers and Falls trip in May 2020. The trip will include the 1000 Islands region of New York with a cruise on the St. Lawrence River, a tour of Boldt Castle, Belhurst Castle, The Finger Lakes and a tour of the George Eastman house. There will be an opportunity to experience Rochester’s Lilac Festival before traveling to Niagara Falls, Ontario, where a visit to the historic torn of Niagara-on-the-Lakes will be included. A boat ride on the Hornblower Niagara will take the group up close to the American and Horse Shoe Falls. Only a few seats are remaining. If interested, contact Brenda Sykes at 270-767-4252 or email bsykes@themurraybank.com.
MWC Kappa Dept. to meet Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at August Moon Restaurant.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Sierra Club will meet
The Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Room 1119 of the Murray State University Biology Building. The presentation will be on soil and soil preparation by David Mikulcik. Parking is available behind the building. The public is invited to attend.
CASA seeks volunteers
CASA by the Lakes will be offering winter volunteer training in January 2020. To sign up to be a volunteer for a child going through abuse or neglect in Calloway and Marshall County, visit www.casabythelakes.org or call 270-761-0164.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Preschool activities offered
Preschool stories and activities to prepare 2-to 5-year old children for reading readiness will be every Wednesday at South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church at 5671 Crossland Road. This event will meet when school is in session with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will be from 6-7 p.m. Parents are invited to eat a meal with their children. The program and meal is free and open to the public.
VFW Post 6291 to meet Thursday
VFW Post 6291 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the National Guard Armory. For more information, call David Wilson at 770-841-2780.
Community breakfast to be held
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local charities. The public is invited.
Blood donation opportunity
First United Methodist Church will host a Murray-Calloway County Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the gym. For more information or questions, call Melissa Easley at 270-227-8361.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for Angels Community Clinic and the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on chili, complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, cereal, eggs, frozen mixed vegetables, tomato juice and crackers. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 1605 Tabard Dr., Murray, KY 42071.
