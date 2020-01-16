March for Life to be held
The March for Life will be at noon Sunday, Jan. 19. The march will begin while praying the Rosary from St. Leo Catholic Church parking lot to Sycamore Street and back. Banners and signs will be provided. For those unable to march, a Rosary will be prayed in the Daily Mass Chapel. Upon return, soup and chili will be served in the Parish Hall. For more information, contact Darryl Rezac at 270-436-2022.
Blood donation opportunity
There will be a Murray community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. John’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall.
Need Line in need of hygiene products
Need Line is in urgent need of hygiene products - toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, men and women’s razors, men and women’s deodorant, small bottles of dish soap and small bottles of laundry detergent. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
MWC Alpha Department meets Saturday
The Alpha Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the clubhouse. The speaker will be Dr. Aston Hunley, DMD who will speak on Dental Information for Mature Women.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Music friends to meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Ronnie Burkeen as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Youth center seeks snacks
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
CCPL to close Monday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Reformers Unanimous meets Fridays
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
