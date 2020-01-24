MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Calloway County Courthouse Annex. The nominating committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Playhouse to hold auditions
Playhouse in the Park is holding auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle. Two male roles - one age 14-20 and one late 20s to 50s, and two females roles (both late 20s and older) and ensemble roles for three males and three females (age 16 and up) are needed. Each ensemble member plays a variety of characters and the ensemble works together to create various everyday items that are part of the story. No need to prepare for auditions. There will be cold reads from the script and easy team-building activities. For more information, contact Lisa Cope at 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net.
Concerned Taxpayers to meet Monday
The Concerned Taxpayers of West Kentucky (Tea Party) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Pagliai’s. Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes will share his “State of the County.” Those wishing to eat should arrive at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to all interested.
MWC to host membership coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a membership coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine Street. Interested women are invited to attend and explore the opportunities and rewards of membership.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
MWC Creative Arts Dept. to meet
The Creative Arts Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the clubhouse for a quilting bee with Pat Hutson. The hostesses are Pat Hutson, Judy Kelso, Sue Miller and Diane Taylor.
Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or serged for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Carissa Johnson on the Center for Accessible Living and by Jan Stogner on a Needs Assessment Survey for 2020. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Alaska trip offered
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel by land and sea to Alaska, “the Final Frontier,” on Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. The trip will include four nights on land and a seven-day cruise. For more information, contact bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Murray Electric Board meets Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
New Concord Neighborhood will meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger will be the guest speaker. All those in the community are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Howard Coy, 204 Radio Road, Almo, KY 42020 or to Patricia Lassiter, 1460 Peeler Drive, Dexter, KY 42036.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Culvers. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
