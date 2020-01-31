MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Spring history lecture to be presented
The fifth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. Dr. William H. Mulligan will present a lecture on “Claiming Their Freedom: African Americans during the U.S. Civil War, with an Emphasis on West Kentucky.” The lecture is free and open to the public.
CC Fire Protection Board will meet
The Calloway County Fire Protection Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the CCFR Station #1 at 101 E. Sycamore. The public is invited to attend.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the clubhouse. President Pat Seiber urges all members to attend.
Youth mental health training planned
Four Rivers Regional Prevention Center will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Wednesday, March 4, at the Murray Transit Authority. This is an eight-hour course designed to teach adults who work with youth and young adults the skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental illness or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Calloway County ASAP. Training is free, but space is limited. R.S.V.P. to the Facebook event @fourriversrpc.com.
MWC Kappa Dept. meets Tuesday
The Kappa Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Tom’s Grille. The program will be on interior design.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on complete pancake mix, pancake syrup, eggs, crackers and tuna. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid, laundry detergent, shampoo and soap. Large brown bags and plastic storage bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or serged for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Temple Hill Masonic Lodge will meet
Temple Hill 276 Masonic Lodge will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 4. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Master Mason Terry Boggess urges all masons to attend.
Snacks needed for youth center
Main Street Youth Center is in need of individually wrapped snacks. Donations may be dropped off at the youth center from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at 513 South Fourth St. For more information, call the center at 270-753-8336.
Back Pack program needs items
Need Line needs to stock its shelves for the Back Pack program and needed are individual-size food items including 100 percent juice, Pop Tarts, single-serve cereal boxes, single-serve cheese and crackers, pudding cups, applesauce cups and single-serve fruit cups. No peanut items due to children with peanut allergies. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Dexter-Almo Water Board will meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the water office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
Music friends to meet Sunday
The Four Rivers Music Friends will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, in the activity room of Brookdale Murray. Those interested in learning to play or enjoy listening to music are invited to attend.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Outland Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Betty Sue Vinson, 2011 Gateborough Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.