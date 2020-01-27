Sew-A-Thon seeks volunteers and fabric
The annual Sew-A-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 7, in the gym of Murray United Methodist Church. Children’s simple dresses, shorts and blankets will be cut, sewn or serged for mission trips. Lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday by the Murray United Methodist Women. Donations of cotton fabrics, one-yard minimum) and flannel/fleece fabric are being accepted. Volunteers are needed to take home and sew the pre-cut fabric. Those new to sewing will be loaned an instructional picture guide or a computer thumb drive. For more information, contact Margaret Fritts at 270-293-8068, Anna Wright at 270-753-6835, or Louise Pool at 270-752-3303.
New Concord Neighborhood will meet
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger will be the guest speaker. All those in the community are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Playhouse to hold auditions
Playhouse in the Park is holding auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Circle. Two male roles - one age 14-20 and one late 20s to 50s, and two females roles (both late 20s and older) and ensemble roles for three males and three females (age 16 and up) are needed. Each ensemble member plays a variety of characters and the ensemble works together to create various everyday items that are part of the story. No need to prepare for auditions. There will be cold reads from the script and easy team-building activities. For more information, contact Lisa Cope at 270-759-1752 or email playhouse@murray-ky.net.
MES Kindergarten registration to be held
Murray Elementary Kindergarten registration will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Meet the MES teachers and visit kindergarten classrooms. Registration packets will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. Come by MES and pick up a packet before registration. Please bring the following to registration - child’s social security card, official birth certificate and completed registration packet. All living in the Murray School District, bring proof of address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.). Calloway County School District residents need to bring a non-refundable $50 deposit. For questions, call MES Office at 270-753-5022.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group will meet
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be presented by Carissa Johnson on the Center for Accessible Living and by Jan Stogner on a Needs Assessment Survey for 2020. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Alaska trip offered
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel by land and sea to Alaska, “the Final Frontier,” on Aug. 31 through Sept. 11. The trip will include four nights on land and a seven-day cruise. For more information, contact bsykes@themurraybank.com.
Murray Electric Board meets Monday
The Murray Electric Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Carroll Conference Room at 205 N. Fourth St.
Spring history lecture to be presented
The fifth annual Murray State University Department of History Spring Lecture Series will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Calloway County Public Library. Dr. William H. Mulligan will present a lecture on “Claiming Their Freedom: African Americans during the U.S. Civil War, with an Emphasis on West Kentucky.” The lecture is free and open to the public.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Barbara Lively at 502-598-9252.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Culvers. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
Cemetery seeks donations
The New Providence Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and resetting fallen stones. Mail donations to New Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Barry Grogan, trustee, 3328 New Providence Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Angels Attic seeks items
The Angels Attic Thrift Shop at 972 Chestnut St. is in need of items as it continues to provide funding for the Gentry House and provide assistance to other local agencies. Specific needs are clothing for all ages, furniture, appliances, household items and toys. Items can be received Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 270-762-0505 for pick-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.