Nutrition program to be presented
The Nutrition Education Program will be delivering the Healthy Choices for Every Body nutrition lessons every Tuesday, beginning Aug. 2 through Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1788 Radio Road in Almo. Register by calling the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-753-1452 or text the center at 270-978-5032. There is no cost for the lessons.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet for a special called meeting at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. The meeting will be held virtually using a Google meeting platform. Anyone interested may contact MHS prior to the meeting to obtain the link.
Fireworks to be Sept. 3
The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex is the location of the fireworks and will be closed to the public. Viewing locations are accessible from U.S. 641 N. For more information, follow the Facebook page for The Murray Bank and Freedom Fest or call 270-759-2199.
MWC to host Membership Coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club is hosting a Membership Coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, July30, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine St. All interested women are invited to meet the members, learn about the club and join in the mission to enhance all aspects of life in this community.
School supplies and clothing offered
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies (children must be present to receive supplies), a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
MCCH retirees to meet
The Murray-Calloway County Hospital retirees will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the Big Apple Cafe.
Tiger Golf Scramble planned
A Murray Tiger Four Person Golf Scramble will be held with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team with mulligans available for $20. Register at the Murray Country Club Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com. A catered lunch will be at noon.
Bazzell Cemetery Reunion Saturday
The annual Bazzell Cemetery Homecoming Reunion will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Seating is limited, please bring a lawn chair. The cemetery is at 1645 Bazzell Cemetery Road across from Victory Baptist Church. For more information, call 270-489-2486 or visit The Bazzell Cemetery Facebook page.
CCFPD Board meets Aug. 1
The meeting of the Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Station 1 on East Sycamore St.
End of Summer Carnival planned
The “End of Summer Carnival” will held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Hazel Baptist Church. Food, prizes, games and school supplies will be offered and fun for all ages. The public is invited to attend.
CCHS to host freshman orientation
Calloway County High School will host Freshman/New Student Orientation from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Jeffrey Gymnasium.
MHS SBDM Council meeting planned
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will hold its regular meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. The meeting will be held virtually using a Google meeting platform. Contact MHS prior to the meeting to obtain a link.
MWC Executive Board will meet
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the clubhouse. President Dee Morgan urges all members to attend.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Hicks Cemetery seeks donations
The Hicks Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071 or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
