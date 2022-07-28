Nutrition program to be presented

The Nutrition Education Program will be delivering the Healthy Choices for Every Body nutrition lessons every Tuesday, beginning Aug. 2 through Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1788 Radio Road in Almo. Register by calling the Calloway County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-753-1452 or text the center at 270-978-5032. There is no cost for the lessons.