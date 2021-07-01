Movies on the Square planned
As part of the Freedom Fest activities, Movies on the Square will be showing “National Treasure” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 2. Bring a chair and enjoy this free movie.
Freedom Fest street closings
Streets to be closed Saturday, July 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Freedom Fest Parade are: Main Street between 12th and Industrial streets; North 10th Street from Chestnut to Main Street; Olive Boulevard from North 12th Street to Eighth Street; Sharpe Street from North 12th Street to Eighth Street; Payne Street from 12th Street to Eighth Street; Walnut Street at 10th Street. For questions, call the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau at 270-759-2199.
MAG to host Summer Art Party
The MAG Community Art Center invites the public to its free community Summer Art Party/Membership Registration Drive from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 2. There will be kids’ crafts and artist demos, as well as food from Hop Hound Brew Pub, live music by Tim Peyton, Gabe Massinon and Kayla Little and ice cream by TMB Ice Cream Machine. The MAG Gallery will feature ceramics by Southern Illinois artists Craig Rhodes.
CCHS Class of 1961 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1961 will hold its 60th reunion Saturday, July 3, at the Murray-Calloway County Fairgrounds. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the class photo will be taken at 2 p.m. Bad Bob’s barbecue meal will be served from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dress is casual. Graduates please bring yearbooks, photos and other memorabilia to share. For more information, contact Faye Beach Manning at 270-435-4276; Anita Kimbro McCallon at 270-435-4472; or Danny Cunningham at 270-293-6661.
Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast planned
Local Boy Scout Troop 45’s annual Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast Fundraiser will be from 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at First United Methodist Church Gymnasium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Advanced tickets will be $8 for adults and may be purchased through individual scouts or at the church office. There will be both take-out or dine-in options, and all proceeds will benefit the Boy Scout Troop.
MAG to host coloring group
The MAG Community Art Center announces a new, fee-free coloring group, “Color Me Calm,” to be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Bring your coloring book and pencils and spend time coloring with others. Information will be shared about artists, new books and new techniques. Beginners are welcome. For more information, contact the MAG at 270-753-4059 or visit murrayartguild.org.
CCPL to close Monday for holiday
The Calloway County Public Library will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
MWC Executive Board meets Monday
The Executive Board of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 5, at the clubhouse. President Joetta Kelly urges all members to attend.
MAG Makers workshop planned
The MAG Community Art Center will hold an upcoming MAG Makers workshop for teens and adults at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, or Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a sense of adventure and flair as we bedazzle and recreate miniature animals for cake toppers, gifts, etc. Use our animals or bring your own. Price is $20 for each session or two people for $30. For more information and to register online, visit murrayartguild.org.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
