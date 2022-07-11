Meals on Wheels fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, July 20. The menu is meat loaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Schubert roll and dessert for $7. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, July 19, and may be done by calling the center at 270-753-0929.
MWC to hold general meetings July 14
Murray Woman’s Club President Dee Morgan has called two special general club meetings to be held consecutively on Thursday July 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be for the purpose of rescinding the current Murray Woman’s Club Constitution and Bylaws and adopting proposed new bylaws. Following the two general meetings, the Executive Board will meet to adopt standing rules. All members are urged to attend.
CC Republican Party will meet Monday
The Republican Party of Calloway County will meet Monday, July 11, at Pagliai’s. Discussion will be about the upcoming election and manning the headquarters. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6 p.m. All Republicans are invited to attend.
MWC to hold Executive Board Meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Executive Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the clubhouse. At 4:30 p.m., department chairmen, vice chairmen, treasurers and secretaries will gather to prepare for the upcoming club year. President Dee Morgan urges all board members and department officers to attend.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
CCFPD to meet Monday
The Calloway County Fire Protection District Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Station 1, East Sycamore Street.
Story Hour to be held at First Baptist
Children are invited to attend Story Hour at the First Baptist Church Library each Thursday in July from 9-10 a.m. for ages 2 to pre-K (with parents); 10-11 a.m. for K-2; and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 3-5. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282. The First Baptist Church Library is open to the public. Available are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at First Presbyterian Church.
Hospice Community Event planned
A Hospice Community Education Event will be held Thursday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CFSB Community Room for those interested in volunteering for hospice and learning about hospice. Call the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House to reserve a spot at 270-767-3670. Light refreshments will be provided.
CC Extension Council meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Extension Council will meet at noon Tuesday, July 12. Lunch will be provided. The agenda will include officer elections and program updates. Members need to RSVP by Monday, July 11, by email Katie Powell at katie.powell@uky.edu.
Used clothing being collected
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies, a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, July 12. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
