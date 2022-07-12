WoodmenLife 138 and 170 to meet
WoodmenLife Chapters 138 and 170 will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the WoodmenLife Hall on Andrus Drive. The chapter will provide dessert. Members are asked to bring various sandwiches. An awards ceremony will be held after the meal.
Meals on Wheels fundraiser planned
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is sponsoring a Meals on Wheels To-Go Meal Fundraiser on Wednesday, July 20. The menu is meat loaf, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, Sister Schubert roll and dessert for $7. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, July 19, and may be done by calling the center at 270-753-0929.
MWC to hold general meetings July 14
Murray Woman’s Club President Dee Morgan has called two special general club meetings to be held consecutively on Thursday July 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be for the purpose of rescinding the current Murray Woman’s Club Constitution and Bylaws and adopting proposed new bylaws. Following the two general meetings, the Executive Board will meet to adopt standing rules. All members are urged to attend.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Story Hour to be held at First Baptist
Children are invited to attend Story Hour at the First Baptist Church Library each Thursday in July from 9-10 a.m. for ages 2 to pre-K (with parents); 10-11 a.m. for K-2; and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 3-5. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282. The First Baptist Church Library is open to the public. Available are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at First Presbyterian Church.
Hospice Community Event planned
A Hospice Community Education Event will be held Thursday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CFSB Community Room for those interested in volunteering for hospice and learning about hospice. Call the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House to reserve a spot at 270-767-3670. Light refreshments will be provided.
CC Extension Council meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Extension Council will meet at noon Tuesday, July 12. Lunch will be provided. The agenda will include officer elections and program updates. Members need to RSVP by Monday, July 11, by email Katie Powell at katie.powell@uky.edu.
Used clothing being collected
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies, a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Family Block Party planned
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Family Block Party at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The event is for all ages. Free food, inflatables, games and live music will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
Master Gardeners to meet July 21
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the to continue their Thursday Night Talk series which is open to the public. The speaker will be Peter Reimnite speaking on turf maintenance with tips on seeding, fertilizing, weed control, mowing and watering. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Murray Star Chapter to meet
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, July 12. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of the New Concord Cemetery should be mailed to Brad Byford,195 Blueberry Circle, New Concord, KY 42076.
