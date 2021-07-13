MISD offers Volunteer Program
The MISD Volunteer Program training dates have been released. All MISD volunteers are required to attend yearly volunteer trainings, and also have a current approved state background check on file. There is a suggested fee of $10 for a new or updated background check. After the in-person volunteer trainings have been provided, an updated online training will be on the volunteer page website. If you wish to volunteer quickly in any capacity, it is recommended to attend one of the in-person training sessions. Dates are at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the MES Gym; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in the MMS Library; 8:30 a.m., noon and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10; 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday, Aug. 13; 8:30 a.m and noon Tuesday, Aug. 17; and 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday 20.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
CCPL Board meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14. The public is invited to attend.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Murray Star Chapter to meet Tuesday
The Murray Star Chapter No. 433 Order of the Eastern Star will meet Tuesday, July 13. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The New Concord Cemetery is in need of tax-deductible donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to Brad Byford, 196 Bluebell Circle, New Concord, KY 42076.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.