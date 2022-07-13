JPHS to meet Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Second Christian Church in Mayfield. The speaker will be Jayne Moore Waldrop who will present a two-part program. She will read and discuss her collection of short stories, “Drowned Town,” and will discuss her forthcoming children’s book on Ellis Wilson and Helen LaFrance, African American painters from Mayfield. She will be joined by illustrator Michael McBride. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The program will also be available by ZOOM for those unable to attend. Register in advance for the ZOOM meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqfu2vqTliGdLfAMzhlfRvcHBf2 L45LIO. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about the meeting.
MWC to hold general meetings July 14
Murray Woman’s Club President Dee Morgan has called two special general club meetings to be held consecutively on Thursday July 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be for the purpose of rescinding the current Murray Woman’s Club Constitution and Bylaws and adopting proposed new bylaws. Following the two general meetings, the Executive Board will meet to adopt standing rules. All members are urged to attend.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Story Hour to be held at First Baptist
Children are invited to attend Story Hour at the First Baptist Church Library each Thursday in July from 9-10 a.m. for ages 2 to pre-K (with parents); 10-11 a.m. for K-2; and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 3-5. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282. The First Baptist Church Library is open to the public. Available are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Hospice Community Event planned
A Hospice Community Education Event will be held Thursday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CFSB Community Room for those interested in volunteering for hospice and learning about hospice. Call the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House to reserve a spot at 270-767-3670. Light refreshments will be provided.
Used clothing being collected
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies, a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Family Block Party planned
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Family Block Party at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The event is for all ages. Free food, inflatables, games and live music will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
Master Gardeners to meet July 21
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the to continue their Thursday Night Talk series which is open to the public. The speaker will be Peter Reimnite speaking on turf maintenance with tips on seeding, fertilizing, weed control, mowing and watering. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
