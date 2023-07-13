‘Stuff the Truck’ for Need Line Saturday
The annual “Stuff the Truck” for Need Line will be held at the Downtown Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 15. Participants may purchase produce and drop it off at the truck provided.
American Legion to be at Kroger
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will have members at Kroger from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, to provide membership applications and pre-addressed return envelopes; provide Honor Flight Bluegrass information to veterans for fully paid flights to Washington, D.C.; and accept donations to support the activities of the post including providing burial honors for veterans. For a donation of $5 or more, donors will receive a “Wristory Bracelet” that has a tile for each branch of our military and other patriotic emblems.
Concert in the Park to be July 18
The free Summer Concerts in the Park, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Murray and GEC-Gallimore Electrical Contractors, will have its last performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Rotary Amphitheater in Central Park. Popular folk/pop/Indie band “Little by Little” will be performing. Bring your chair and enjoy this last free concert in the Summer Concert series.
Registration dates for CC Schools
Calloway County Preschool will have packet pickups for parents of accepted students from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. North Elementary School will hold registration from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. East Elementary registration is from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and Calloway County Middle School registration is from 12 noon until 7 p.m. Southwest Elementary registration will be from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, and from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Back to School Bash planned
Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road will host its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Gently-used clothes and bags of school supplies will be presented to those attending. Food will also be served. All are welcome.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the USDA Service Center at 88 Robertson Road S. For questions, call 270-873-3070. The public is welcome to attend.
Beginning sewing class scheduled
A beginning sewing class will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Meeting Hall at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 93 Extension Way. The class is $15, taught by Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Debbie Hixon, and participants will learn to sew pajama bottoms. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, July 24, in the CCHS Front Office Conference Room.
Program on pollinators to be presented
Ellen Contri will speak about the different types of pollinators found in our area and their importance at a 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Suggestions for gardening practices that can help create habitats that encourage pollinators will also be presented. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
CC Democrats to open headquarters
The Calloway County Democratic Party welcomes all Democrats and friends to attend the grand opening of the new headquarters at 412 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 6:30 p.m. with light refreshments served. This will be an opportunity to learn how you can help and to mix with other Democrats in our community. A suggested donation is $25.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.. For more information, call 270-970-8412.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church.
Bethel Cemetery seeks donations
The Bethel Cemetery on Bethel Road is in need of funds for the upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Judith Lamb, 718 Fairlane, Murray, KY 42071.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.