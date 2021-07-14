Summer After-Hours offered at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will offer two Summer After-Hours small group book discussion opportunities featuring Mary Kay Andrew’s new book, “The Newcomer,” to be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19, and Monday, July 26, in the main library. The groups will be limited to 10 in each session. Registration is required and is available at https://callowaycountylibrary.org. A copy of the title will be placed on hold for registered participants and will be available to pick up 24 hours after registration. For more information, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
CCHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the CCHS Library Media Room.
MISD offers Volunteer Program
The MISD Volunteer Program training dates have been released. All MISD volunteers are required to attend yearly volunteer trainings, and also have a current approved state background check on file. There is a suggested fee of $10 for a new or updated background check. After the in-person volunteer trainings have been provided, an updated online training will be on the volunteer page website. If you wish to volunteer quickly in any capacity, it is recommended to attend one of the in-person training sessions. Dates are at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the MES Gym; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in the MMS Library; 8:30 a.m., noon and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10; 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday, Aug. 13; 8:30 a.m and noon Tuesday, Aug. 17; and 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday 20.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
AA information
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
CCMS SBDM Council will meet
A special called meeting of the Calloway County Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the CCMS Media Center.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits are again meeting at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Hazel Cemetery is in need of donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. People owning lots or with family buried in Hazel are asked to contribute. Donations may be sent to Beth Mangrum, 1437 Old Whitlock Road, Puryear, TN 38251.
