Master Gardeners will meet July 21
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the to continue their Thursday Night Talk series which is open to the public. The speaker will be Peter Reimnite speaking on turf maintenance with tips on seeding, fertilizing, weed control, mowing and watering. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
JPHS to meet Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Second Christian Church in Mayfield. The speaker will be Jayne Moore Waldrop who will present a two-part program. She will read and discuss her collection of short stories, “Drowned Town,” and will discuss her forthcoming children’s book on Ellis Wilson and Helen LaFrance, African American painters from Mayfield. She will be joined by illustrator Michael McBride. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. The program will also be available by ZOOM for those unable to attend. Register in advance for the ZOOM meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqfu2vqTliGdLfAMzhlfRvcHBf2 L45LIO. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about the meeting.
Used clothing being collected
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies, a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Family Block Party planned
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Family Block Party at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The event is for all ages. Free food, inflatables, games and live music will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Two-day youth sewing project offered
The Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers, an outreach of the UK Cooperative Extension Service, is hosting a two-day workshop for 4-H or youth sewing to recycle, repurpose or upcycle clothing. Youth will sew and create a wall organizer with jean pockets and parts and other projects and will take home three upcycled items. The class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28, at the Graves County Extension Office. The class is limited to 15 participants and there is a $20 charge. Sewing machine, sewing kit and project materials will be furnished. For more information, contact Connie Talent at 270-293-2349.
MISD Foundation meets Monday
The MISD Foundation for Excellence will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the MISD Board Room. Committees will report on grants and scholarships will be awarded. Board members for 2022-25 will be elected. All board members are urged to attend.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
