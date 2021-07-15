MWC Theta Department meets Saturday
The Theta Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the clubhouse. First Robotics will be the program. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
Summer After-Hours offered at CCPL
The Calloway County Public Library will offer two Summer After-Hours small group book discussion opportunities featuring Mary Kay Andrew’s new book, “The Newcomer,” to be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19, and Monday, July 26, in the main library. The groups will be limited to 10 in each session. Registration is required and is available at https://callowaycountylibrary.org. A copy of the title will be placed on hold for registered participants and will be available to pick up 24 hours from registration. For more information, email contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
CC Democratic Party will meet
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the Wallis Lounge. Drop by Mugsy’s Hideout for those who come earlier.
MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Creekside Pavilion. The public is welcome to attend.
MISD offers Volunteer Program
The MISD Volunteer Program training dates have been released. All MISD volunteers are required to attend yearly volunteer trainings, and also have a current approved state background check on file. There is a suggested fee of $10 for a new or updated background check. After the in-person volunteer trainings have been provided, an updated online training will be on the volunteer page website. If you wish to volunteer quickly in any capacity, it is recommended to attend one of the in-person training sessions. Dates are at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, in the MES Gym; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in the MMS Library; 8:30 a.m., noon and 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10; 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday, Aug. 13; 8:30 a.m and noon Tuesday, Aug. 17; and 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday 20.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits are again meeting at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Russell Chapel UMC to open food pantry
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open their food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. A limited number is allowed inside. Please wear a mask if not vaccinated and enter from the left side of the building.
Al-Anon support group meets Mondays
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen serves Sunday
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Matt Morehead at 270-226-3305.
