Program on pollinators to be presented
Ellen Contri will speak about the different types of pollinators found in our area and their importance at a 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Suggestions for gardening practices that can help create habitats that encourage pollinators will also be presented. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
Concert in the Park to be July 18
The free Summer Concerts in the Park, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Murray and GEC-Gallimore Electrical Contractors, will have its last performance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Rotary Amphitheater in Central Park. Popular folk/pop/Indie band “Little by Little” will be performing. Bring your chair and enjoy this last free concert in the Summer Concert series.
Registration dates for CC Schools
Calloway County Preschool will have packet pickups for parents of accepted students from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. North Elementary School will hold registration from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. East Elementary registration is from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, and Calloway County Middle School registration is from 12 noon until 7 p.m. Southwest Elementary registration will be from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, and from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Back to School Bash planned
Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road will host its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Gently-used clothes and bags of school supplies will be presented to those attending. Food will also be served. All are welcome.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the USDA Service Center at 88 Robertson Road S. For questions, call 270-873-3070. The public is welcome to attend.
Beginning sewing class scheduled
A beginning sewing class will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Meeting Hall at the Calloway County Conservation Office at 93 Extension Way. The class is $15, taught by Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Debbie Hixon, and participants will learn to sew pajama bottoms. For more information, call 270-753-1452.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, July 24, in the CCHS Front Office Conference Room.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.. For more information, call 270-970-8412.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Hicks Cemetery meeting planned
The annual meeting of the Hicks Cemetery is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Please bring a donation for the upkeep of the cemetery or mail to Geary Farris, 498 Farris Rd., Murray, KY 42071, or to Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Rd., Murray, KY 42071.
Back to School Block Party to be July 25
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Family Resource Centers of Murray and Calloway County, will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Murray State University CFSB Center. Please use entrance B. There will be carnival games, touch-a-truck area, health care resources, school/sports physicals, community resources, school supply assistance and refreshments. Children must be supervised at all times.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Trade Day Tuesday/Thursday at park
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first Thursday in August, Aug. 3, will be a free of charge day for vendors.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
