Program on pollinators to be presented

Ellen Contri will speak about the different types of pollinators found in our area and their importance at a 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Calloway County Extension Office Meeting Hall. Suggestions for gardening practices that can help create habitats that encourage pollinators will also be presented. This meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 270-753-1452.