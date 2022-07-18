Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
Master Gardeners will meet Thursday
The Calloway County Master Gardeners will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the to continue their Thursday Night Talk series which is open to the public. The speaker will be Peter Reimnite speaking on turf maintenance with tips on seeding, fertilizing, weed control, mowing and watering. For more information, contact Matt Chadwick at 270-753-1452.
Used clothing being collected
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies, a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Conservation Office at 88 Robertson Road. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Family Block Party planned
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Family Block Party at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The event is for all ages. Free food, inflatables, games and live music will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
Two-day youth sewing project offered
The Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers, an outreach of the UK Cooperative Extension Service, is hosting a two-day workshop for 4-H or youth sewing to recycle, repurpose or upcycle clothing. Youth will sew and create a wall organizer with jean pockets and parts and other projects and will take home three upcycled items. The class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28, at the Graves County Extension Office. The class is limited to 15 participants and there is a $20 charge. Sewing machine, sewing kit and project materials will be furnished. For more information, contact Connie Talent at 270-293-2349.
Neighborhood food pantry available
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will host a neighborhood food and clothing pantry from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail with Dan Leslie as the pastor. For more information, call 270-436-5820 or 270-436-5737.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of peaches, turnip greens, mustard, soup, tea bags, pineapple, spinach, catsup, mixed veggies, Kool Aid drink mix, applesauce, mixed greens, saltine crackers, carrots and Spam/Treat. Needed for the cooler or freezer are hot dogs, eggs, hamburger, fresh produce and loaf bread. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, bar soap, dish liquid, small containers of laundry detergent and men and women’s deodorant. Needed for the homeless food bags are Vienna sausages, small pop-up cans of tuna or chicken, peanut butter and crackers, small cans of veggies, small cans of fruit and small cans of pasta. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Tiger Golf Scramble planned
A Murray Tiger Four Person Golf Scramble will be held with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team with mulligans available for $20. Register at the Murray Country Club Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com. A catered lunch will be at noon.
CC Tea Party will meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, July 25, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Winfield Rose will speak on “The Supreme Court and the Second Amendment.” Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. with questions and answers to follow. All interested are invited to attend.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
