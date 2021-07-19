MCC Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, at the Creekside Pavilion. The public is welcome to attend.
CC Democratic Party to meet
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the Wallis Lounge. Drop by Mugsy’s Hideout for those who come earlier.
Russell Chapel UMC to open food pantry
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church will open their food pantry and clothes closet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. A limited number is allowed inside. Please wear a mask if not vaccinated and enter from the left side of the building.
CC Tea Party will meet July 26
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, July 26, at Pagliai’s for its monthly “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s.” Dr. Dan Hepworth, director of the criminal justice program at Murray State University, will speak on “Law Enforcement: A Profession in Crisis.” Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.
Red Cross seeking volunteers
The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers. As a Community Preparedness Volunteer, participants help educate individuals, families and communities on actions to reduce the risk of a disaster and prepare to respond effectively and cope with disasters when they happen. Compassionate and committed volunteers are sought to install in-home smoke alarms and fire safety education visits; youth programs delivered to children that provide science-based disaster education and coping skills; community preparedness education opportunities like Hands-Only CPR or providing disaster education presentations. Or the individual may become a member of the Disaster Action Team (DAT). Assistance given as a DAT member includes responding day or night to meet immediate needs; assistance which includes financial provisions for food, clothing and lodging; emotion support; prescription medication and other critically needed items. To learn more, visit www.redcross.org/dat or contact Linda Porter, DPM, at 270-570-0395 or email Linda.porter@redcross.org.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Cindy at 270-206-0818.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy and Lois Wells of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call the Post 73 Message Board at 270-761-8728.
Bazzell Cemetery donations needed
The Bazzell Cemetery, located on Bazzell Cemetery Road just southwest of Coldwater, is in need of donations to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. Bazzell Cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is approved with the IRS as a nonprofit charitable organization eligible to receive tax deductible donations. Checks should be made payable to the Bazzell Cemetery Fund and sent to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N., Murray, KY 42071 or call 270-489-2212.
