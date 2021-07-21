Community Carnival planned
Hazel Baptist Church will have a Community Carnival from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 31. There will be food, fellowship, games and school supplies. The public is welcome to attend.
American Legion will meet Thursday
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, July 22, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m.
Red Cross seeking volunteers
The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers. As a Community Preparedness Volunteer, participants help educate individuals, families and communities on actions to reduce the risk of a disaster and prepare to respond effectively and cope with disasters when they happen. Compassionate and committed volunteers are sought to install in-home smoke alarms and fire safety education visits; youth programs delivered to children that provide science-based disaster education and coping skills; community preparedness education opportunities like Hands-Only CPR or providing disaster education presentations. Or the individual may become a member of the Disaster Action Team (DAT). Assistance given as a DAT member includes responding day or night to meet immediate needs; assistance which includes financial provisions for food, clothing and lodging; emotion support; prescription medication and other critically needed items. To learn more, visit www.redcross.org/dat or contact Linda Porter, DPM, at 270-570-0395 or email Linda.porter@redcross.org.
CC Tea Party to meet July 26
The Calloway County Tea Party will meet Monday, July 26, at Pagliai’s for its monthly “Politics and Pizza at Pagliai’s.” Dr. Dan Hepworth, director of the criminal justice program at Murray State University, will speak on “Law Enforcement: A Profession in Crisis.” Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.
Hicks Cemetery to hold annual meeting
Hicks Cemetery will hold its annual meeting from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Donations are needed and can be brought to the meeting of mailed to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Main Street Youth Center to open Aug. 9
Main Street Youth Center will open for the school year 2021-22 on Monday, Aug. 9. Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. for youth 7 to 15. Main Street Youth Center offers after school care with pizza, snacks and drinks served. Homework help is available, along with games and activities. To enroll, come to the center during hours of operation. If your child needs transportation, contact the school where your child attends. Buses drop the students at the center. A ride is necessary to pick up your child by 5:30 p.m.
Good Life offers trip to Dollywood
The Murray Bank Good Life has limited space for the “Dollywood Christmas at DreamMore,” planned for Nov. 17-19. The trip will include a two-night stay at Dolly’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, two dinner shows and more. For more information, contact bsykes@themurraybank.com or call 270-767-4252.
MHS Class of 1971 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1971 is holding its 50th reunion Oct. 15-16. Plans are to attend MHS football game Friday, Oct. 15, with a gathering at the Marriott Fairfield Inn and at Murray Middle School. Dinner Saturday, Oct. 16, will be at the Murray Country Club at no cost. Reservations need to be made in order for them to prepare enough meals. Please RSVP to rutht.pickens@gmail.com or call 270-293-9000.
MHS to host Fall Sports Kickoff
The Murray High School Fall Sports Kickoff and Fundraiser will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the MHS Soccer complex. Tiger Tent City will have games, merchandise and snacks for purchase to support the Tiger athletes. Teams will be introduced at 6:15 p.m. Dinner tickets are available for pre-purchase from Tiger Athletes and includes entry to Tiger Tent City (cost is $10 and $5 for athletes. General entry at the event (no dinner) is $5.
Food Give Away at Need Line
Need Line will have a “Food Give Away” from 1-5 p.m. Friday, July 30. You must be a resident of Calloway County and bring proof of residency. Follow the signs on Arcadia Drive. No other services will be provided at Need Line on Friday, July 30. Need Line services will resume at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug.2.
MHS SBDM Council will meet
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, via Google. Those interested in attending the virtual meeting may contact the high school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for the link to join.
Youth Center to dedicate new building
Main Street Youth Center will have a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new educational building, dedicated to Jeanine Dempsey, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31. The public is invited to attend.
