New Concord Watch to meet Monday
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 25, at New Concord Church of Christ Annex. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight will be the guest speaker. All those in the community are encouraged to attend.
Hicks Cemetery to hold meeting
The annual meeting of Hicks Cemetery will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 23. If unable to attend, donations may be sent to Gaery Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
School supplies and clothing offered
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies (children must be present to receive supplies), a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
CC Tea Party will meet
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, July 25, at Pagliai’s. Dr. Winfield Rose will speak on “The Supreme Court and the Second Amendment.” Pizza is at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is at 6 p.m. with questions and answers to follow. All interested are invited to attend.
Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
Family Block Party planned
Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 1888 Faxon Road, is hosting a Family Block Party at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The event is for all ages. Free food, inflatables, games and live music will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
Tiger Golf Scramble planned
A Murray Tiger Four Person Golf Scramble will be held with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team with mulligans available for $20. Register at the Murray Country Club Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com. A catered lunch will be at noon.
Quilt Lovers will meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
MWC to host Membership Coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club is hosting a Membership Coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, July30, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine St. All interested women are invited to meet the members, learn about the club and join in the mission to enhance all aspects of life in this community.
Bazzell Cemetery Reunion planned
The annual Bazzell Cemetery Homecoming Reunion will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Seating is limited, please bring a lawn chair. The cemetery is at 1645 Bazzell Cemetery Road across from Victory Baptist Church. For more information, call 270-489-2486 or visit The Bazzell Cemetery Facebook page.
Breast Cancer Support Group will meet
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
CCFPD Board meets Aug. 1
The meeting of the Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Station 1 on East Sycamore St.
Brain/Stroke Support Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will hold a spa night at 5 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wellness Center Classroom. Offered will be chair massages, manicures and hand and arm massages. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
Fireworks to be Sept. 3
The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex is the location of the fireworks and will be closed to the public. Viewing locations are accessible from U.S. 641 N. For more information, follow the Facebook page for The Murray Bank and Freedom Fest or call 270-759-2199.
End of Summer Carnival planned
The “End of Summer Carnival” will held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Hazel Baptist Church. Food, prizes, games and school supplies will be offered and fun for all ages. The public is invited to attend.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Belinda at 270-293-5100
