Rotary Concert to be Tuesday
The final concert of the year for the Murray Rotary Amphitheater Concerts in the Park will be Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. featuring Little by Little. Bring your chair to the amphitheater in Central Park and enjoy this concert featuring a local band.
New Concord Watch meeting to be held
The New Concord Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the New Concord Church of Christ Annex. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight will be the guest speaker. All residents are encouraged to attend.
Stroke/Brain Injury Group to meet
The Murray Stroke and Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. The program will be an open discussion. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at cherylscrouch@yahoo.com or call 270-293-9442.
Back to School Block Party to be July 25
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Family Resource Centers of Murray and Calloway County, will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Murray State University CFSB Center. Please use entrance B. There will be carnival games, touch-a-truck area, health care resources, school/sports physicals, community resources, school supply assistance and refreshments. Children must be supervised at all times.
Registration dates for CC Schools
Southwest Elementary registration will be from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, and from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. Tuesday, July 25, CCHS fee day and meet with counselors is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for seniors and freshmen; Tuesday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for sophomore and juniors; and Thursday, July 27, from 8-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. for new students and anyone who was unable to attend the other sessions. Monday, July 24, through Wednesday, July 26, is Kindergarten Camp at Southwest Elementary and North Elementary from 8:30-11 a.m.
Nominations for Yard of the Month
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club sponsors a Yard of the Month. Nominations for this honor may be sent to communitynews@murrayledger.com or call 270-753-1916 and ask for Martha.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
CC TEA Party meets Monday
The Calloway County TEA Party (Patriotic Conservatives of Calloway County) will meet Monday, July 24, at the Main Street Youth Center at 513 South Fourth St. David Hudspeth, director of the center, will speak about the center’s mission and ministry and provide a guided tour of the facility. Pizza is served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome.
Donations to help first responder
Deputy Jon-Michael Hill of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has been diagnosed with cancer and will face three to six months of cancer treatments. Because he may not be able to work, an account has been set up at CFSB. To support one of our first responders, stop at any CFSB location and tell them you wish to donate to the Jon-Michael Hill account.
CC Democratic Party meets Tuesday
The Calloway County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at party headquarters at 412 Main St. Agenda items include discussion about upcoming events. Guest speaker will be Chris Chapman, regional chairman of the Sierra Club, who will speak on “Climate Change and KY Politics.” All Democrats are invited to attend.
Free nutrition classes for cancer patients
The Kentucky Cancer Program, Murray-Calloway County Hospital and the Calloway County Extension Office are partnering to offer free nutrition education classes to current or past cancer patients and caregivers. The classes will be for seven weeks meeting at 1:30 p.m. each Tuesday, beginning Aug. 15, and running through Sept. 26, at the Calloway County Extension Office at 93 Extension Way. Reservations are required and may be made by calling the Kentucky Cancer Program at 270-442-1310 or by email at g.barlow@louisville.edu.
MHS SBDM Council meets Thursday
A special-called meeting of the Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27. The meeting will be held virtually on Google Meeting Platform. Contact MHS at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting to obtain the link.
American Legion Post 73 will meet
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, July 27, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Drive. Food and fellowship is at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
Pop-up for driver’s license renewals
Registration for a Pop-Up location to renew a driver’s license in Calloway County will open Tuesday, July 25, for the event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Weaks Community Center at 607 Poplar. Visit drive.ky.gov for more information.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $11 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Trade Day on Tuesday/Thursday
Trade Day will be held at Murray-Calloway County Central Park in the large parking lot off of Arcadia Drive from daybreak until mid-afternoon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first Thursday in August, Aug. 3, will be a free of charge day for vendors.
