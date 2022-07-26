Fireworks to be Sept. 3

The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex is the location of the fireworks and will be closed to the public. Viewing locations are accessible from U.S. 641 N. For more information, follow the Facebook page for The Murray Bank and Freedom Fest or call 270-759-2199.