Fireworks to be Sept. 3
The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex is the location of the fireworks and will be closed to the public. Viewing locations are accessible from U.S. 641 N. For more information, follow the Facebook page for The Murray Bank and Freedom Fest or call 270-759-2199.
MWC to host Membership Coffee
The Murray Woman’s Club is hosting a Membership Coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, July30, at the clubhouse at 704 Vine St. All interested women are invited to meet the members, learn about the club and join in the mission to enhance all aspects of life in this community.
School supplies and clothing offered
Gently used clothes and miscellaneous items are now being collected by Greater Hope Baptist Church for its annual Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school supplies (children must be present to receive supplies), a clothing giveaway and food. For information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852.
Women’s event to be at Northside Baptist
Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Women’s Event 2022 “Let the Redeemed of the Lord Say So,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Cooper, emerita president of WMU, SBC and current president of KY WMU. The event is free and lunch will be provided. For more information or to pre-register, call or text 270-293-8183.
Tiger Golf Scramble planned
A Murray Tiger Four Person Golf Scramble will be held with proceeds to benefit the Murray High Swim Team. The event will start at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Murray Country Club. The cost is $240 per team with mulligans available for $20. Register at the Murray Country Club Pro Shop or contact Tommy Atkins at thekidzemail18@gmail.com. A catered lunch will be at noon.
Bazzell Cemetery Reunion planned
The annual Bazzell Cemetery Homecoming Reunion will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Seating is limited, please bring a lawn chair. The cemetery is at 1645 Bazzell Cemetery Road across from Victory Baptist Church. For more information, call 270-489-2486 or visit The Bazzell Cemetery Facebook page.
Breast Cancer Support Group will meet
The local Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
CCFPD Board meets Aug. 1
The meeting of the Calloway County Fire Protection District (CCFPD) Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Station 1 on East Sycamore St.
End of Summer Carnival planned
The “End of Summer Carnival” will held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Hazel Baptist Church. Food, prizes, games and school supplies will be offered and fun for all ages. The public is invited to attend.
CCHS SBDM Council to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will hold a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, in the CCHS Media Center.
CCHS to host freshman orientation
Calloway County High School will host Freshman/New Student Orientation from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the Jeffrey Gymnasium.
American Legion to hold meeting
American Legion Post 73 of Murray will meet Thursday, July 28, at the American Legion Veterans’ Hall at 310 Bee Creek Dr. Food and fellowship will start at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting is at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
Donations needed for cemetery upkeep
The Friendship Cemetery at 50 Kirk Ridge Road is in need of donations to help with the future care and upkeep of the cemetery. Mail donations to The Friendship Cemetery Fund, 58 Rippling Creek Drive, Murray, KY 42071. For more information, contact Brian Overbey, board treasurer, at 270-873-2558.
