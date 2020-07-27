Run/walk for Homeless Coalition planned
A run/walk fundraiser, “A Night on the Town,” to benefit the Homeless Coalition will be from 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Chestnut Park Walking Trail, across from the park office. Register at the event with a $10 cash donation. Participants can complete their mile any time between 4-5 pm. Four laps around the trail is one mile. There is a limit of 50 participants with social distancing required. Coordinators are asking participants to donate a T-shirt instead of receiving one.
Girl Scouts seek volunteers
Girls Scouts of Kentuckiana is hosting a volunteer roundtable for potential volunteers via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. During this event, participants will hear from a panel of current Girl Scout volunteers as they share their experience and answer questions. Register at bit.ly/gskroundtable. If unable to attend but are interested, call 888-771-5170 or email volunteer@gskentuckiana.org.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
CC Health Board to meet Tuesday
The Calloway County Board of Health will conduct a special-called meeting at noon Tuesday, July 28, at the Calloway County Health Department. The meeting is open to the public.
McGuire Cemetery meeting to be Aug. 8
The annual meeting of the McGuire Cemetery at Emerson/State Line Road between Weakley County, Tennessee, and Graves County will be at 11 a.m..Saturday, Aug. 8. There will be a short service/business meeting, but no potluck meal this year. Face masks and social distancing are required. Those interested in bidding on the maintenance contract are encouraged to attend. For more information or to make a donation, contact Dannie Harrison, 808 Nancy Drive, Murray, KY 42071, or call 270-293-2546.
MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will have a special-called meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, via Google Meet, a virtual meeting platform. Anyone interested may contact the school at 270-753-5202 prior to the meeting for the link to join.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Old Ledbetter Cemetery, next to the Ledbetter Baptist Church, is in need of donations for upkeep of the cemetery. Donations may be sent to Old Ledbetter Cemetery, c/o Mary Ann Boyd McManus, 170 Utterback Road, Apt. 620, Murray, KY 42071.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. The dining room is closed, but meals are given out at the door. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
