MAG announces July youth workshops
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces its July summer youth workshops in painting and clay, taught by local artists/art educators, Emily Chipman and Anne Beyer. Painting students will develop color theory skills while making paintings using a variety of traditional and non-traditional painting tools. They will use dots, straws, and even make their own “paint brushes” from found items. Each class will focus on developing skills, such color mixing, risk taking and experimentation. Clay students will learn the basics of slab building with a variety of projects. Classes will be held virtually via Zoom, with material kits to be picked up at the MAG the Friday before class begins. For more information, contact the Murray Art Guild at 270-753-4059 or register online at www.murrayartguild.org.
Need Line seeks fans
The Murray-Calloway County Need Line is conducting a fan drive for families in our community who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at the Need Line office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 18 through Sept. 30. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. For questions, call 270-753-6333.
MAG to hold collaborative project
In lieu of the annual Summer Art Party, the Murray Art Guild announces a Collaborative Canvas Project to be held outside the MAG, on the back patio, during business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, through Friday, July 10, or by appointment. The pubic is invited to participate in this collaborative creative experience creating a giant circle painting. This project marks the kickoff of MAG’s annual membership drive; and the community is invited to visit the MAG, renew their membership, view the full P3 (Postcard Pandemic Project) Mail Art exhibit in the MAG Gallery, and paint. For more information, visit murrayartguild.org.
Run/walk for Homeless Coalition planned
A run/walk fundraiser, “A Night on the Town,” to benefit the Homeless Coalition will be from 4-5 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Chestnut Park Walking Trail, across from the park office. Register at the event which is a $10 cash donation. Participants can complete their mile any time between 4-5 pm. Four laps around the trail is one mile. There is a limit of 50 participants with social distancing required. Coordinators are asking participants to donate a T-shirt instead of receiving one.
MMS SBDM Council to meet
The Murray Middle School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9, via Google meeting, a virtual meeting platform. Any interested parties in attending the meeting should contact MMS at 270-753-5125 prior to the meeting time for the link to join.
