Angel’s Attic to celebrate anniversary
Angel’s Attic will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
Army Band to perform
The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard will hold a concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Rotary Amphitheater in Murray-Calloway County Central Park. The Army Band’s “Fallout” (rock group) and “Single Barrel Brass” (brass ensemble) will perform.
Blood donation opportunity
An opportunity to donate blood to the American Red Cross will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. John’s Episcopal Church on West Main Street.
MWC to hold Executive Board Meeting
The Murray Woman’s Club will hold its Executive Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the clubhouse. At 4:30 p.m., department chairmen, vice chairmen, treasurers and secretaries will gather to prepare for the upcoming club year. President Dee Morgan urges all board members and department officers to attend.
Need Line asking for fan donations
Need Line is asking for fans to be donated for families in Murray and Calloway County who do not have a way to cool off during the summer. New fans may be dropped off at 509 N. 8th St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 1-Aug. 1.
Chiari Walk to be held
The Conquer Chiari Walk Across America is being held Sept. 17, at Roy Stewart Stadium. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the walk begins at 4 p.m. Offered will be a run, walk or roll 3K. T-shirts will be provided for pre-registered walkers who have raised a minimum of $40. Participants need to register by June to guarantee a T-shirt. To register for the Chiari Walk, contact Stephanie Wilson at 270-727-9028 or email Conquerchiarikentucky@gmail.com.
MWC to hold general meetings July 14
Murray Woman’s Club President Dee Morgan has called two special general club meetings to be held consecutively on Thursday July 14, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be for the purpose of rescinding the current Murray Woman’s Club Constitution and Bylaws and adopting proposed new bylaws. Following the two general meetings, the Executive Board will meet to adopt standing rules. All members are urged to attend.
KUMC to host community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit the food pantry and other food charities in the community. All are welcome.
Dexter/Almo Water District will meet
Dexter-Almo Heights Water District will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7. The meeting will be a video teleconference with the primary location at the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Office at 351 Almo Road. Members of the public may attend the meeting at this location and will be able to view all members of the Board of Commissioners participating in the meeting.
Story Hour to be held at First Baptist
Children are invited to attend Story Hour at the First Baptist Church Library each Thursday in July from 9-10 a.m. for ages 2 to pre-K (with parents); 10-11 a.m. for K-2; and 11 a.m. to noon for grades 3-5. For more information, call the church library at 270-753-1282. The First Baptist Church Library is open to the public. Available are Christian fiction and non-fiction books, books for youth and children and Bible Study kits for adults and youth. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Hospice Community Event planned
A Hospice Community Education Event will be held Tuesday, July 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CFSB Community Room for those interested in volunteering for hospice and learning about hospice. Call the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House to reserve a spot at 270-767-3670. Light refreshments will be provided.
Food pantry available Saturday
A drive-thru food pantry will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9, at Kirksey United Methodist Church. Drive to the door on the south side of the church and the food will be delivered to your car.
Cemetery seeking donations
Donations for the maintenance of North Pleasant Grove Cemetery may be sent to Julia Cain, 2200 Erwin Road, Murray, KY 42071.
