MAG Makers workshop planned
The MAG Community Art Center will hold an upcoming MAG Makers workshop for teens and adults at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8, or Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a sense of adventure and flair as we bedazzle and recreate miniature animals for cake toppers, gifts, etc. Use our animals or bring your own. Price is $20 for each session or two people for $30. For more information and to register online, visit murrayartguild.org.
Sewing class offered
A one day sewing class, sponsored by the Purchase Area Clothing Volunteers, an outreach of the UK Cooperative Extension Service, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, or Thursday, July 22, at the Murray Extension Office, 93 Extension Way. The class is open to the eight-county area and limited to 20 participants. There is a $10 charge for the class which includes all items needed for the project, a quilted table runner. Registration is needed and may be done by calling the Calloway County Extension Office at 270-753-1452.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is need of loaf bread, fresh vegetables and milk. Cleaning and personal hygiene items needed include toilet paper, men’s and women’s deodorant, dish liquid and shampoo. New fans are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
KUMC to host community breakfast
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 10. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds to benefit local charities. All are welcome.
WATCH collects aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Soup for the Soul serves weeknights
Soup for the Soul Community Kitchen serves free dinner each night Monday-Friday, from 4-6 p.m., at 411 Maple Street, downtown Murray. Donations are always accepted. For more information, call 270-759-0800.
McDaniel Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep and perpetual fund of the McDaniel Cemetery, east of Almo, may be sent to Pam Collins, 267 Meadow Green Circle, Murray, KY 42071.
