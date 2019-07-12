Park Board meets Monday
The Murray-Calloway County Park Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Miller Courthouse Annex. The public is welcome to attend.
Community breakfast planned
Kirksey United Methodist Church will host a community breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 13. A traditional breakfast of bacon, sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits will be served. Donations will be accepted with proceeds going to local charities. All are welcome.
Writers Support Group meets Saturday
The Murray Writers Support Group will meet Saturday, July 13, at Brookdale of Murray. A meet-and-greet will be at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Meetings are open to anyone interested in writing, both published authors and beginners. For more information, contact Dr. Ken Tucker at 270-753-6886 or email at ken@kyken.com.
CC Conservation Board will meet
The Calloway County Conservation Board of Directors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Conservation Office, 88 Robertson Road South. For questions, call 270-873-3070.
Trigg County HS plans alumni picnic
The Trigg County High School Alumni Picnic will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. A potluck meal will be served with meat and drinks provided. The Class of 1969 will be honored. All graduates of Trigg County High School are invited to attend.
MarketPlace seeks vendors
The first Murray Woman’s Club MarketPlace will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Murray. This is a market for vendors selling fine arts, crafts, food, and will also include retail merchants. The market will be located around the court square and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once fees have been paid. The deadline for vendors is Sept. 3. For more information on vendor space and cost, call Linda Scott at 270-753-7944 or email lscott187@gmail.com.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information will be Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
Food pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and is open to the public. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Dana Stonecipher at 270-293-4501.
MHS Class of 1960 will meet Saturday
The Murray High School Class of 1960 will meet for coffee at Rudy’s Restaurant at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, and at 11 a.m. at Kenlake Hotel. For more information, call Rogina Blackwood Baker at 615-415-2663.
