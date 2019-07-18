JPHS meets Saturday
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Benton Branch of the Marshall County Library at 1003 Poplar St. Berry Craig will be the speaker. For more information, visit www.jacksonpurchasehistory.org or call Bill Mulligan at 270-519-0038.
ADA celebration to be at MCC Park
A celebration of the Americans with Disability Act, sponsored by the Center for Accessible Living, will be Wednesday, July 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. At 10 a.m. a proclamation will be signed and immediately following will be a ribbon-cutting for phase two of the accessible playground. Both events will be at the Dot and Jimmy Rickman Accessible Playground. The celebration will continue with a picnic at 11 a.m. at the Bailey Pavilion. Food will be provided. All community members are invited to attend.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
Annual meeting of Mt. Zion Cemetery
The annual meeting of the Mt. Zion Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20. All those interested in the upkeep of the cemetery are urged to attend. For donations, send to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Blood donation opportunity
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the Fellowship Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Back to School Block Party planned
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. There will be a bounce house and games, free haircuts, free snacks and free school supplies. This is for all children entering K-12th grade at Calloway County or Murray Independent schools.
Golf scramble to be Aug. 9
The David Harrington Memorial Golf Scramble will be Friday, Aug. 9, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Registration and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Cost is $200 per team/$50 per person, and the signup deadline is Friday, July 26. There is a 20-team limit. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Trust for Life to support organ donor awareness. Contact Tom Grantz at 270-753-2714 to register.
Knit Wits meet Friday
The Knit Wits will meet at 1 p.m. every Friday in the library of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Knitters and crocheters of all levels are welcome. For more information, call 270-753-0929.
WATCH needs aluminum cans
The WATCH Center at 702 Main St. needs aluminum cans for an ongoing fundraising project. Cans may be dropped off any time by driving through the parking lot on the west side of the center and placing them in the cotton wagon.
Reformers Unanimous meets Friday
Reformers Unanimous, a Bible-based addiction program, meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2191 KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-1834.
Family history program to be offered
Historian and museum director Penny Baucum Fields will share her expertise and advise as she speaks on issues involved in preserving one’s family history at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Lexie Bush Convention Center in Cadiz. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.