Back to School Block Party planned
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. There will be a bounce house and games, free haircuts, free snacks and free school supplies. This is for all children entering K-12th grade at Calloway County or Murray Independent schools.
MAG seeks entries for photo exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Art Center is calling for entries for the upcoming regional, juried photography exhibit “Proofs.” Prizes will be presented for various categories, including a youth division. All photographers are welcome to enter. The deadline is Aug. 1. For more information, visit the website at www.murrayartguild.org.
ADA celebration to be at MCC Park
A celebration of the Americans with Disability Act, sponsored by the Center for Accessible Living, will be Wednesday, July 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. At 10 a.m. a proclamation will be signed and immediately following will be a ribbon-cutting for phase two of the accessible playground. Both events will be at the Dot and Jimmy Rickman Accessible Playground. The celebration will continue with a picnic at 11 a.m. at the Bailey Pavilion. Food will be provided. All community members are invited to attend.
Breast Cancer Group meets Tuesday
The Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Cracker Barrel. For more information, contact Evelyn Wallis at 270-489-2462.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
Golf scramble to be Aug. 9
The David Harrington Memorial Golf Scramble will be Friday, Aug. 9, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Registration and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Cost is $200 per team/$50 per person, and the signup deadline is Friday, July 26. There is a 20-team limit. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Trust for Life to support organ donor awareness. Contact Tom Grantz at 270-753-2714 to register.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Stroke/brain injury group meets Monday
The Murray Stroke/Brain Injury Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Center for Health and Wellness Classroom. Mark McLemore, executive director of the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, will be the speaker. For more information, contact Cheryl Crouch at 270-293-9442 or email cherylscrouch@yahoo.com.
Bazzell Cemetery to hold annual meeting
Bazzell Cemetery will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be given the day of the meeting. Donations may also be mailed to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N, Murray, KY 42071.
Good Life plans trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel to Williamstown Oct. 28-29 to visit the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark and the Creation Museum in Petersburg. The Ark is the largest timber-frame structure in the world. The Creation Museum is a 70,000-square-foot “walk through history” museum. Overnight lodging and four meals are included. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.com, or call 270-767-4252.
Senior bowling offered
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
LBL to hold annual homecoming
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks and chairs, and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Vicky Lambert at 270-978-2121.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
