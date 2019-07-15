MHS SBDM Council meets Wednesday
The Murray High School Site-Based Decision-Making Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, in the MHS Conference Room. Any interested persons are invited to attend.
Trigg County HS plans alumni picnic
The Trigg County High School Alumni Picnic will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. A potluck meal will be served with meat and drinks provided. The Class of 1969 will be honored. All graduates of Trigg County High School are invited to attend.
MarketPlace seeks vendors
The first Murray Woman’s Club MarketPlace will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Murray. This is a market for vendors selling fine arts, crafts, food, and will also include retail merchants. The market will be located around the court square and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once fees have been paid. The deadline for vendors is Sept. 3. For more information on vendor space and cost, call Linda Scott at 270-753-7944 or email lscott187@gmail.com.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information will be Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
Food pantry open Tuesday
Russell Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry and Clothes Closet will open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and is open to the public. The church is at 229 Rowlett Trail.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Seminar on family history planned
Historian and museum director Penny Baucum Fields will share her expertise and advise as she a look at issues involved in preserving one’s family history at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Lexie Bush Convention Center in Cadiz. The presentation is free and open to the public.
TOPS meets Tuesdays
Murray Chapter 616 of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet from 9-10 a.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church at 2771 KY 94 East. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Vicky Lambert at 270-978-2121.
Celebrate Recovery to meet
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Bingo to be held Tuesdays at KoC
The public is invited to Bingo Night, held every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 332 Squire Road. For more information call Kevin at 270-293-7061.
Veterans assistance offered at VFW Post
The service officer for VFW Post 6291, Charles ‘Chuck’ Fuller, will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at the VFW Office in the Heritage Hall Building on the campus of Murray State University, to assist veterans and families in understanding veteran benefits. For more information, call 270-873-5384 and leave a message.
Senior bowling available
A bowling group for senior citizens meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at Corvette Lanes. The cost is $10 for three games and is open to all senior citizens. For more information, contact Nancy Rubin at 270-474-8366.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Cemetery seeks donations
The Lassiter Cemetery No. 6 is in need of donations for the upkeep of the grounds. Please mail donations to Lassiter Cemetery Fund, Linda Armstrong, 858 Galloway Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs and hamburger. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid and soap. Large brown bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Mt. Zion Cemetery to hold meeting
The annual meeting of the Mt. Zion Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20. All those interested in the upkeep of the cemetery are urged to attend. For donations, send to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
