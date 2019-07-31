MWC Garden Dept. meets Thursday
The Garden Department of the Murray Woman’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the clubhouse. Carol Ann Carney will present the program on what makes a winning Iris. The hostesses are Judy Atkerson, Rita Cummings and Linda Scott.
Nutrition education program offered
The Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service is holding a six-week session of the Healthy Choices program. The sessions are free for limited resource residents of Calloway County. An adult program will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14, and meet every Wednesday through Sept. 18, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Extension campus at 93 Extension Way. For more information or to register for the class, call 270-753-1452.
Douglass Reunion to be held
The Douglass Reunion will begin Thursday, Aug.1, with a memorial service at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. There will be a barbecue/social hour at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Murray State’s Curris Center. A cookout will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Murray-Calloway County Park at the pavilion near the swimming pool, and the Douglass Bulldog Reunion dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Curris Center.
Kentucky Lake Flotilla to meet
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Kentucky Lake Flotilla will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Weaks Center, second floor. The meetings are open to the public and interested boaters are invited to attend. An informal Dutch-treat meal will be at 5 p.m. at Mugsy’s on the court square. For more information, contact Flotilla Commander Merle Probasco at 270-354-5123 or vice commander Mary Husfield at 270-354-9966.
MHS to hold freshmen orientation
Murray High School will hold freshmen orientation from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Students and parents should report at 8:30 a.m. and enter through the new gymnasium entrance. Parents will be dismissed around 9:15 a.m. The orientation will end at approximately 1 p.m. For questions, call Murray High School at 270-753-5202.
Fall soccer registration now online
Registration for fall soccer is now open and must be done online at mccsaky.kysoccerlive.net. Registration will be open until Aug. 1.
Diabetes education sessions offered
Diabetes education sessions will be offered every Wednesday, beginning Aug. 14, through Sept. 4, at the Calloway County Health Department. The sessions will focus on learning the latest information on managing diabetes, including health eating, developing an active lifestyle, taking medications and reducing health risks. The classes are from 9 a.m. til noon. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Call 270-753-3381 to register.
MarketPlace seeking vendors
The first Murray Woman’s Club Marketplace will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Murray. This is a market for vendors selling fine arts, crafts, food, and will also include retail merchants. The market will be located around the court square and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once fees have been paid. The deadline for vendors is Sept. 3. For more information on vendor space and cost, call Linda Scott at 270-753-7944 or email lscott187@gmail.com.
CCHS soccer alumni night planned
The Calloway County High School Soccer Alumni Night will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the alumni game will be at 7 p.m.
Land Between the Rivers to hold reunion
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks, chairs and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Al-Anon Support Group meets Thursday
An Al-Anon Support Group meets at 6 p.m. each Thursday, at the Southside Shopping Center, Suite J. For more information, call Barb at 270-978-1954.
Healthy Choices for seniors offered
A Healthy Choices program will be offered through the Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service for senior citizens. This is a six-week program which begins Thursday, Aug. 8, and meets each Thursday through Sept. 12, at Wesley of Murray at 440 Utterback Road, from 10-11:45 a.m. For more information or to register, call 270-753-1452.
Dexter-Almo Water Board to meet
The Dexter-Almo Heights Water District Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the office at 351 Almo Road in Almo.
MHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion on Oct. 4 and 5. A social hour will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murray Middle School. MHS has a home football game and plans are to attend the game at 7 p.m. and reservations have been made also at the Big Apple for a gathering. Saturday, Oct. 5, a dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Country Club. Dress is casual and guests will order from a choice of three entrees and pay individually. A fee of $10 per classmate will be collected at the door to cover the cost of rental of the clubhouse. Reservations need to be made by calling Johnny Gingles at 270-753-6132.
Movie in the Park to be Friday
The Murray-Calloway County Park will be showing “Captain Marvel” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, in the Rotary Amphitheater. Free inflatables will be available from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Caregivers meeting canceled
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group will not meet Thursday, Aug. 1. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Teresa Thompson at 270-762-1224.
