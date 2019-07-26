Concerned Taxpayers meet Monday
The Concerned Taxpayers of Western Kentucky will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Pagliai’s. A volunteer from the National Rifle Association will speak about the second amendment and the NRA. The public is invited to attend.
MWC to host Membership Showcase
The Murray Woman’s Club will host a Membership Showcase at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Murray Woman’s Clubhouse at 704 Vine St. Women interested in learning about the 10 departments of the club, their projects, activities and purposes are invited to attend.
Back to School Block Party planned
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. There will be a bounce house and games, free haircuts, free snacks and free school supplies. This is for all children entering K-12th grade at Calloway County or Murray Independent schools.
Bazzell Cemetery to hold annual meeting
Bazzell Cemetery will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be given the day of the meeting. Donations may also be mailed to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N, Murray, KY 42071.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery to meet
The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the cemetery on Claytontown Road. Those interested in the upkeep of the cemetery are urged to attend.
Fall soccer registration now online
Registration for fall soccer is now open and must be done online at mccsaky.kysoccerlive.net. Registration will be open until Aug. 1.
Hicks Cemetery to hold annual meeting
The Hicks Cemetery Annual Meeting will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be brought that day or mailed to Gary Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Owen Garrison, 372 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
MHS sports fundraiser being held
The Murray Lady Tigers soccer and basketball teams will have Freestone peaches arriving from Georgia on July 31 at Murray Middle School. Extra boxes were ordered and will be available for $27 per box. If interested, email coach Shauna Traylor at shauna.traylor@murray.kyschools.us or coach Tom Foust at tom.foust@murray.kyschools.us. Supply is limited.
MAG issues call for holiday sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a call for its 38th annual Holiday Sale, held the third weekend in November at the Springhill Suites in Murray. This is a juried sale of local fine art and crafts and new vendors are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Aug. 8. For information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Lecture on Civil War events to be held
The 25th annual Lon Carter Barton-Jack Vincent Lecture will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Graves County Public Library in Mayfield. This year’s lecture will be presented by Rick Justice, history teacher, Civil War re-enactor and author from Sikeston, Missouri. He will speak on “Bedford Forrest’s Dec. 1862 Raid into West Tennessee and Kentucky. This lecture is sponsored by the Tilghman-Beauregard Camp #1460, Sons of Confederate Veterans and is open to the public.
Al-Anon support group will meet
Al-Anon, a support group for friends and family members of alcoholics, will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. every Monday at University Church of Christ. For more information, call Diana at 270-227-0951 or Belinda at 270-293-5100.
Community Kitchen to serve lunch
The Murray Community Kitchen will be open every Sunday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 503 Maple St. The entrance is in the back of the church. For information, contact Dana Stonecipher at 270-293-4501.
MHS to hold freshmen orientation
Murray High School will hold freshmen orientation from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Students and parents should report at 8:30 a.m. and enter through the new gymnasium entrance. Parents will be dismissed around 9:15 a.m. The orientation will end at approximately 1 p.m. For questions, call Murray High School at 270-753-5202.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs and hamburger. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid and soap. Large brown bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.