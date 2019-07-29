MHS to hold freshmen orientation
Murray High School will hold freshmen orientation from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Students and parents should report at 8:30 a.m. and enter through the new gymnasium entrance. Parents will be dismissed around 9:15 a.m. The orientation will end at approximately 1 p.m. For questions, call Murray High School at 270-753-5202.
Back to School Block Party planned
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. There will be a bounce house and games, free haircuts, free snacks and free school supplies. This is for all children entering K-12th grade at Calloway County or Murray Independent schools.
Fall soccer registration now online
Registration for fall soccer is now open and must be done online at mccsaky.kysoccerlive.net. Registration will be open until Aug. 1.
MHS sports fundraiser being held
The Murray Lady Tigers soccer and basketball teams will have Freestone peaches arriving from Georgia on July 31 at Murray Middle School. Extra boxes were ordered and will be available for $27 per box. If interested, email coach Shauna Traylor at shauna.traylor@murray.kyschools.us or coach Tom Foust at tom.foust@murray.kyschools.us. Supply is limited.
MAG issues call for holiday sale
The Murray Art Guild Community Art Center announces a call for its 38th annual Holiday Sale, held the third weekend in November at the Springhill Suites in Murray. This is a juried sale of local fine art and crafts and new vendors are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is Aug. 8. For information, visit www.murrayartguild.org.
Lecture on Civil War events to be held
The 25th annual Lon Carter Barton-Jack Vincent Lecture will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Graves County Public Library in Mayfield. This year’s lecture will be presented by Rick Justice, history teacher, Civil War re-enactor and author from Sikeston, Missouri. He will speak on “Bedford Forrest’s Dec. 1862 Raid into West Tennessee and Kentucky. This lecture is sponsored by the Tilghman-Beauregard Camp #1460, Sons of Confederate Veterans and is open to the public.
Diabetes education sessions offered
Diabetes education sessions will be offered every Wednesday, beginning Aug. 14, through Sept. 4, at the Calloway County Health Department. The sessions will focus on learning the latest information on managing diabetes, including health eating, developing an active lifestyle, taking medications and reducing health risks. The classes are from 9 a.m. til noon. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Call 270-753-3381 to register.
MarketPlace seeking vendors
The first Murray Woman’s Club Marketplace will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Murray. This is a market for vendors selling fine arts, crafts, food, and will also include retail merchants. The market will be located around the court square and space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once fees have been paid. The deadline for vendors is Sept. 3. For more information on vendor space and cost, call Linda Scott at 270-753-7944 or email lscott187@gmail.com.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information must be received by Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
CCHS soccer alumni night planned
The Calloway County High School Soccer Alumni Night will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the alumni game will be at 7 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery meets Tuesdays
Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step Christ-centered recovery meeting program for anyone who struggles with hurts, habits or hang-ups. Meetings are held from 6:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Hope Harbor Church on KY 94 East. For more information, call 270-753-6695.
Legion offers help to veterans
Service officers Mark Kennedy, Bill Cowan and Ray Campbell of American Legion Post 73 will be available from 1-4 p.m. each Wednesday at 310 Bee Creek Drive to assist veterans and their families who need to file VA claim. No appointment is necessary, and all are served on a first-come/first-served basis. For more information, call Kennedy at 270-752-3333.
Cemetery seeks donations
Donations for the upkeep of Mt. Zion Cemetery may be made to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Land Between the Rivers to hold reunion
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks, chairs and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Healthy Choices for seniors offered
A Healthy Choices program will be offered through the Nutrition Education Program of the Calloway County Extension Service for senior citizens. This is a six-week program which begins Thursday, Aug. 8, and meets each Thursday through Sept. 12, at Wesley of Murray at 440 Utterback Road, from 10-11:45 a.m. For more information or to register, call 270-753-1452.
