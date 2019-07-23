ADA celebration to be at MCC Park
A celebration of the Americans with Disability Act, sponsored by the Center for Accessible Living, will be Wednesday, July 24, at the Murray-Calloway County Central Park. At 10 a.m. a proclamation will be signed and immediately following will be a ribbon-cutting for phase two of the accessible playground. Both events will be at the Dot and Jimmy Rickman Accessible Playground. The celebration will continue with a picnic at 11 a.m. at the Bailey Pavilion. Food will be provided. All community members are invited to attend.
Back to School Block Party planned
The Back to School Block Party, sponsored by the Murray and Calloway County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Glendale Road Church of Christ. There will be a bounce house and games, free haircuts, free snacks and free school supplies. This is for all children entering K-12th grade at Calloway County or Murray Independent schools.
MAG seeks entries for photo exhibit
The Murray Art Guild Art Center is calling for entries for the upcoming regional, juried photography exhibit “Proofs.” Prizes will be presented for various categories, including a youth division. All photographers are welcome to enter. The deadline is Aug. 1. For more information, visit the website at www.murrayartguild.org.
Bazzell Cemetery to hold annual meeting
Bazzell Cemetery will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be given the day of the meeting. Donations may also be mailed to Willis Sanders, 8224 KY 121 N, Murray, KY 42071.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
Golf scramble to be Aug. 9
The David Harrington Memorial Golf Scramble will be Friday, Aug. 9, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Registration and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Cost is $200 per team/$50 per person, and the signup deadline is Friday, July 26. There is a 20-team limit. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Trust for Life to support organ donor awareness. Contact Tom Grantz at 270-753-2714 to register.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Good Life plans trip
The Murray Bank Good Life will travel to Williamstown Oct. 28-29 to visit the life-size replica of Noah’s Ark and the Creation Museum in Petersburg. The Ark is the largest timber-frame structure in the world. The Creation Museum is a 70,000-square-foot “walk through history” museum. Overnight lodging and four meals are included. For more information, contact Brenda Sykes at bsykes@themurraybank.com, or call 270-767-4252.
LBL to hold annual homecoming
The Land Between the Rivers, Trigg County will hold its 48th annual homecoming Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at the LBL Fenton Airport Pavilion. A potluck picnic will be at noon. Bring food, drinks and chairs, and a cherished family heirloom. For more information, contact Joanna Harvey at 270-522-3956 or Faye Oakley at 270-271-2200.
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery to meet
The Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the cemetery on Claytontown Road. Those interested in the upkeep of the cemetery are urged to attend.
Fall soccer registration now online
Registration for fall soccer is now open and must be done online at mccsaky.kysoccerlive.net. Registration will be open until Aug. 1.
Hicks Cemetery to hold annual meeting
The Hicks Cemetery Annual Meeting will be from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the cemetery and may be brought that day or mailed to Gary Farris, 498 Farris Road, Murray, KY 42071, or Owen Garrison, 327 Scott Fitts Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Compassionate Friends will meet
The Compassionate Friends support group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the Jan and Kay Dalton Conference Room on the first floor of the North Tower of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. This support group meets for the encouragement of bereaved parents who have lost children as a result of accident, illness or tragedy, regardless of their child’s age. For more information, call Hilda Bennett at 731-498-8324 or Chaplain Kerry Lambert at 270-762-1274.
Young Cemetery seeks donations
Funds are needed for the upkeep of Young Cemetery. Send contributions to Young Cemetery, 624 Vaughns Grove Little River Road, Pembroke, KY 42266.
AA meetings available
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women with the purpose to help others to recover from the pain and suffering of alcoholism. There are meetings in Murray seven days a week, midday and evenings. For more information, call 270-535-4111, 270-799-1065 or 270-226-3971 or visit www.wkintergroup.org.
