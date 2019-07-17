Outdoor grilling class offered Thursday
The Calloway County Extension Office is sponsoring an Outdoor Grilling Basics class from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Calloway County Extension Campus at 93 Extension Way. Those interested should call 270-753-1452. Space is limited.
Mt. Zion Cemetery to hold meeting
The annual meeting of the Mt. Zion Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20. All those interested in the upkeep of the cemetery are urged to attend. For donations, send to Sabrina Karraker, 1014 Crossland Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Blood donation opportunity
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the Fellowship Hall at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Kiwanis will meet Thursday
The Kiwanis of Murray will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at August Moon Restaurant. Visitors are welcome.
CCHS Class of 1979 to hold reunion
The Calloway County High School Class of 1979 will hold its reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the WoodmenLife Building at 330 C.C. Lowry Drive. Dress attire is casual and cost is $30 per classmate or $50 per couple. Make checks payable to Kim Phillips with full name and name of guest, mailing address, email address and home/cell number. Deadline for receipt of check and information will be Friday, Aug. 16. Send information and check to Kim Starks Phillips, 1164 Phillips Drive, Hazel, KY 42049. For additional information, contact Rose Elder at roseelder1961@gmail.com or call 270-293-9269.
Back to School event planned
A Back to School Bash and Clothing Give-A-Way with free food will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Greater Hope Baptist Church at 711 River Road. School supplies and gently used clothing are being accepted now. For more information, contact Rosa Hudspeth at 270-227-4852 or Stephanie Rutledge-Payne at 270-978-2076.
Quilt Lovers meet Thursday
The Quilt Lovers of Murray will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center. Visitors are welcome.
Need Line updates items needed
The Need Line Pantry is low on saltine crackers, pork and beans, mustard, baked beans, ketchup, tea, loaf bread or buns, hot dogs and hamburger. Garden fresh vegetables and fruits are also accepted. Personal items are extremely low and needed are toilet paper, dish liquid and soap. Large brown bags are also requested. Need Line is at 509 N. Eighth St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Need Line is a United Way agency. For more information, call 270-753-6333.
Golf scramble to be held
The David Harrington Memorial Golf Scramble will be Friday, Aug. 9, at the Miller Memorial Golf Course. Registration and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Cost is $200 per team/$50 per person, and the signup deadline is Friday, July 26. There is a 20-team limit. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Trust for Life to support organ donor awareness. Contact Tom Grantz at 270-753-2714 to register.
MHS Class of 1999 to hold reunion
The Murray High School Class of 1999 will hold its 20-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Tap 216. The price is $25 and can be paid at the door. Heavy appetizers will be served and a cash bar will be available. All classmates, spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
NAMI meets Thursday
The NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Murray Family Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Educational Services Building of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets. This group is for family and friends of someone diagnosed with a mental illness such as bipolar disorder, major depression, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. At each meeting, a sharing and support time lets attendees be heard in a safe, confidential and welcoming environment. For more information, call 270-748-6133.
